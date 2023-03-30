Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Critic Asking If She Misses Her 'Old Face'

Khloe Kardashian is not here for snarky comments about her looks, and her latest response to comments about her appearance is no surprise.

On Wednesday (March 29), The Kardashians star shared her workout routine, plus an adorable appearance from 4-year-old daughter True, in a video on Instagram, and while some comments like Chloe Bailey's said, "you look so good," other users said "don't even recognize" Kardashian, per People. One critic even asked, "Do you miss your old face?" but Kardashian clapped back with a simple, "No." Another commenter said she should "try without a filter," but Kardashian shut them down with a "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?"

The first clapback was documented by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, which shared the Good American co-founder's "unbothered" response to the hate.