Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Critic Asking If She Misses Her 'Old Face'
By Sarah Tate
March 30, 2023
Khloe Kardashian is not here for snarky comments about her looks, and her latest response to comments about her appearance is no surprise.
On Wednesday (March 29), The Kardashians star shared her workout routine, plus an adorable appearance from 4-year-old daughter True, in a video on Instagram, and while some comments like Chloe Bailey's said, "you look so good," other users said "don't even recognize" Kardashian, per People. One critic even asked, "Do you miss your old face?" but Kardashian clapped back with a simple, "No." Another commenter said she should "try without a filter," but Kardashian shut them down with a "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?"
The first clapback was documented by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, which shared the Good American co-founder's "unbothered" response to the hate.
According to Entertainment Tonight, shortly after Kardashian's post, she took to her Instagram Stories sharing messages of speaking with love, including a quote from Amber Lyon.
"If you knew your words would attract more of what they spoke — would you choose to speak differently? The words we speak become the world we live in," the quote reads. "Whatever follows 'I am' we actively invite into our lives. Speak from a place of love and compassion for yourself and others."
A second Story focused on the important of shedding who you once were to become who you are truly supposed to be: "Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about un-becoming everything that isn't really you so you can become who you were meant to be in the first place."