Why Khloe Kardashian Won't Let Daughter True Sleepover At Kourtney's House
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 16, 2022
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are the latest celebrities to take on Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector. In the video, the sisters ask each other questions about their personal lives as well as questions about emotionally charged moments from their previous reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
While Khloe was hooked up to the test, Kourtney asked, "Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Khloe quickly replied, "Probably not," which made her sister follow up by asking if that was because they "have too much fun." When Khloe responded "No," Kourtney demanded to know what the reason was. "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloe said.
Fans took to the comment section to theorize why True can't have sleepovers with her cousins Mason, Penelope, and Reign. “I wonder if Khloe won't let True sleep at Kourt's because there’s no yummy snacks there 😂 all sugar-free, gluten-free lmao," one fan wrote per Page Six. "The way her children (mis)behave and the lack of respect they show towards their Nannies and parents… I’m not letting mine sleep over either," another wrote.
Other theories included that Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's affinity for PDA may be the reason Khloe doesn't want True to sleep over. The two have been known to kiss in front of their kids. In one episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Reign begged them to stop. "I am going to die. Ew, guys,” he said. “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French-kiss again?”