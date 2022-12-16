Why Khloe Kardashian Won't Let Daughter True Sleepover At Kourtney's House

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are the latest celebrities to take on Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector. In the video, the sisters ask each other questions about their personal lives as well as questions about emotionally charged moments from their previous reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Khloe was hooked up to the test, Kourtney asked, "Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Khloe quickly replied, "Probably not," which made her sister follow up by asking if that was because they "have too much fun." When Khloe responded "No," Kourtney demanded to know what the reason was. "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloe said.