Why Khloe Kardashian Won't Let Daughter True Sleepover At Kourtney's House

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are the latest celebrities to take on Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector. In the video, the sisters ask each other questions about their personal lives as well as questions about emotionally charged moments from their previous reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Khloe was hooked up to the test, Kourtney asked, "Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Khloe quickly replied, "Probably not," which made her sister follow up by asking if that was because they "have too much fun." When Khloe responded "No," Kourtney demanded to know what the reason was. "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloe said.

Fans took to the comment section to theorize why True can't have sleepovers with her cousins Mason, Penelope, and Reign. “I wonder if Khloe won't let True sleep at Kourt's because there’s no yummy snacks there 😂 all sugar-free, gluten-free lmao," one fan wrote per Page Six. "The way her children (mis)behave and the lack of respect they show towards their Nannies and parents… I’m not letting mine sleep over either," another wrote.

Other theories included that Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's affinity for PDA may be the reason Khloe doesn't want True to sleep over. The two have been known to kiss in front of their kids. In one episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Reign begged them to stop. "I am going to die. Ew, guys,” he said. “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French-kiss again?”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.