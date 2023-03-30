Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The Entire State

When deciding where to eat on a night out of the house, people often have a favorite restaurant in mind. Is there one restaurant that serves a food that you never get tired of? One that is always on top of your list of suggestions for the perfect dinner with friends and family? If you enjoy excellent bbq ribs paired with complimentary sides, there is one restaurant that you'll want to add to your list of options.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq ribs in all of Michigan can be found at Ab’s Amazing Ribs located in Dearborn Heights. LoveFood mentioned that these ribs are so good that they barely need any sauce at all!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq ribs in the entire state:

"Halal barbecue Ab’s Amazing Ribs is all about tender and tasty beef back ribs – you definitely won’t find pork here. The barbecue sauce isn't too overpowering, which is great because the meat barely needs it at all. The restaurant gives customers plastic gloves to eat with, which is a trend we can get on board with."

For more information regarding the best bbq ribs across the country visit lovefood.com.