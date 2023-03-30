“As a mother who has lost a child, my heart is breaking for those murdered yesterday in Nashville at the school shooting,” Price wrote in an Instagram caption. She posted a series of photos, including a widely-shared one captured by Tennessean photojournalist Nicole Hester and included a call to action. “It doesn’t have to be this way, yet, guns are the leading cause of death for children in the US. In Tennessee, [Gov. Bill Lee] has made it easier than ever to procure weapons when he passed permit less carry in 2021. [Marsha Blackburn] has accepted over 1 million dollars from the NRA. Please vote them out and also donate to [Everytown for Gun Safety] and let’s help end this nightmare. Children shouldn’t go to school and fear for their lives.”

Other artists, including Maren Morris, have also spoken about their grief in response to the tragedy. Morris shared a glimpse of the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning (March 30), where crowds of protestors arrived at Legislative Plaza to march and advocate for gun reform (Price also posted that she’s “using my voice again this morning at the protest to advocate for gun safety”). Morris' husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, said in emotional statement on the day of the shooting: “I don’t even know what to say. I have been in tears all day. This is our back yard. I don’t know if I know these people but I know they are at the very least friends of friends without even knowing their names. For 6 families, ‘could have been worse’ is just not true. We are heartbroken. I just want to hug these families, cry with them. I pray and I mourn with them. I am just so sad. I feel helpless. I hold them up in love and also rage. There are kids who will never come home and I cannot handle that. Beautiful, sweet babies who are learning cursive and playing soccer on the weekends. I am so sorry and so sad. I don’t know how to wrap this up because there is no wrapping it up. Love to each and every one of you. May you know what it means to be loved and to be safe. I love you.”