Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ+ Fans For Helping Her Be Better In Bed

Christina Aguilera is thanking her fans in the LGBTQ+ community for teaching her "how to get dirrty." On Thursday, March 30th, the longtime ally received the Advocate for Change award at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Xtina was presented the award by Michael Anderson, a survivor of the tragic Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs in November 2022. Anderson also paid tribute to the people killed in the shooting Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green per Pink News.

“I grew up in this community," Aguilera said during her speech. "So much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you and the shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom.”