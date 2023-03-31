Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Ex Brandon Blackstock In 'abcdefu' Cover

Kelly Clarkson's latest Kellyoke performance felt a tad more personal than usual. While singing on the popular musical segment on the March 30th episode of her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson sang the latest entry into the breakup anthem canon, "abcdefu" by GAYLE. She also changed some of the lyrics to seemingly reflect her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

Instead of singing GAYLE's original lyrics (F--k you and your mom / And your sister and your job / And your broke-ass car, and that s--t you call art), Clarkson sang her own updated version. "Forget you and your dad / And the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turned that s--t into art," she belted. "Forget you and your friends / That I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / You can all get lost."