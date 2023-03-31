LeBron James Blasts New Twitter Change

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he won't pay to keep his Twitter verification following new rules announced by CEO Elon Musk recently.

"Welp guess my blue will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5," James tweeted to his nearly 53 million followers on Friday (March 31).

Musk announced that most verified "legacy" accounts would have to pay $8 to keep their blue badge beginning on Saturday (April 1). Twitter's website claims it “will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” with accounts that were verified prior to Musk's takeover last year having to sign up for Twitter Blue.

It's worth noting that there's speculation the announcement could be part of a prank given that the change falls on April Fools' Day.