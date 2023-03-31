Michigan Village Looking To Name State's Smallest Park
By Logan DeLoye
March 31, 2023
The Village of Spring Lake will soon be home to Michigan's smallest state park! According to WoodTV, the tiny park will feature two parking spaces, and will be located "on the east side of South Jackson Street between Well Adjusted Chiropractic and the former Seven Steps Up." Downtown Development Authority director Stefanie Herder explained that the town has been thinking of ways to draw people to the area, and "enhance" the space for awhile now.
“We’ve been looking at ways to create more common spaces within our Social District and we have a few spaces in mind that we are focusing on. During the pandemic, the Village was awarded a grant to purchase a concrete corn hole set for our social district. We placed the corn hole game in this location along South Jackson Street for folks to enjoy. I kept looking at this area and thinking about how else we can enhance that space to encourage more people to use it."
While plans are underway to begin working on the park this Summer, officials still do not have a name for it! Visit Spring Lake is asking people to comment on the official Facebook post with an idea for the name.
