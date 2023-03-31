The Safest City In Michigan

Safety is a very important factor to consider when traveling or moving to a new city. Wether you have a family or are traveling solo, the peace of mind that comes with feeling safe should be a priority. Some places across Michigan are known for being safer than others. One town in particular boasts the lowest crime rate in the entire state. Though there are many safe areas to live in Michigan only one can be the safest!

According to a list compiled by SafeWise, the safest place to live in Michigan is Addison Township. 6,603 people live in this safe little town.

Here is what SafeWise had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest place to live in each state:

"The safest cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer. For the purposes of city ranking reports, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended. Overall, across the US, crime rates were fairly steady year over year. The violent crime rate held at 4.0 incidents per 1,000 people and property crime dipped from 19.6 incidents per 1,000 to 19.3. We calculated per capita crime rates for 41 states that submitted complete data to the FBI."

