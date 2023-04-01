Ozzy Osbourne is making a triumphant return to the stage — just weeks after he announced his touring days were over due to his physical health.

The Black Sabbath frontman has been added as a headliner of the Power Trip Festival, which was announced this week. Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica and Tool are also on the star-studded lineup for the Indio, California, music festival slated for October 6-8.

Osbourne first announced he would retire from touring on social media on February 1, citing his spine injury from an accident he suffered four years ago. "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," he wrote. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F---- ME UP, more than you will ever know."