Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth. The news comes a week after the Legally Blonde star announced on social media she and the talent agent were calling it quits after over a decade of marriage.

Witherspoon filed for divorce in Nashville this week, TMZ reports, citing court documents filed in Tennessee. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and said in the documents that she and Toth signed a prenup in March 2011. "The agreement is valid, providing 'adequate and sufficient provisions' for their assets and debts," the news outlet reports.

Additionally, Witherspoon said she would submit a permanent parenting plan for the ex-couple to care for their 10-year-old child, which now needs the approval of a judge. It's important to note that in Davidson County divorce cases involving a child, parents must enroll in a mandatory parenting class.

Witherspoon and Toth got married in 2011, several years after the Your Place or Mine actress' divorce from actor Ryan Phillippe was finalized in 2008. Witherspoon also shares two children with her Cruel Intentions co-star, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.