Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth
By Dani Medina
April 1, 2023
Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth. The news comes a week after the Legally Blonde star announced on social media she and the talent agent were calling it quits after over a decade of marriage.
Witherspoon filed for divorce in Nashville this week, TMZ reports, citing court documents filed in Tennessee. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and said in the documents that she and Toth signed a prenup in March 2011. "The agreement is valid, providing 'adequate and sufficient provisions' for their assets and debts," the news outlet reports.
Additionally, Witherspoon said she would submit a permanent parenting plan for the ex-couple to care for their 10-year-old child, which now needs the approval of a judge. It's important to note that in Davidson County divorce cases involving a child, parents must enroll in a mandatory parenting class.
Witherspoon and Toth got married in 2011, several years after the Your Place or Mine actress' divorce from actor Ryan Phillippe was finalized in 2008. Witherspoon also shares two children with her Cruel Intentions co-star, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.
Even though Witherspoon and Toth called it quits, however, they "will keep working together," a source told Page Six. In the actress' statement on social media, she said she has "enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."
Their divorce was reportedly a "long time coming."
"The impending ending has been a badly kept secret in the industry for months, the insider added. The two were reportedly anticipated to announce their divorce "any minute" as news began to swirl over the holidays.
Their marriage reportedly became platonic, another source revealed. "There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the insider told the news outlet.