Packers Legend Blasts Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler blasted Aaron Rodgers after the longtime Packers quarterback publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the New York Jets once the two sides reached a deal.

“I can’t say it enough, that ‘G’ will never change. Sometimes, players — especially the quarterback, the last two quarterbacks to go to the Jets — forget about that. Those guys in the locker room deserve better than this,” Butler told NFL writer Tyler Dunne.

“This is one of the best quotes my Mom gave me: ‘Don’t tell me you love me. Show me you love me’. If I tell you I love you, but treat you terrible, then why are you even telling me? But if I show you every single day that I love you, then you really get away without even saying it,” Butler added.

On March 15, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the Jets next season.

"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.