Ariana Grande Shares Heartfelt Update 'Halfway' Through 'WICKED' Filming

Ariana Grande is in her feels in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, April 3rd, the pop star took to the social media site to share a long, heartfelt update with fans from the set of WICKED. The first half of the two-part movie musical was recently given an official release date of November 27th, 2024. According to Ariana, they are "halfway" through filming and she's "savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda," the character she's portraying opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

"She shows me so many new things every day," Ariana said of her character. "I am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it set."