'Carpool Karaoke' To Continue As 'The Late Late Show' Comes To An End

The Late Late Show with James Corden's beloved Carpool Karaoke franchise will continue even after the late-night talk show comes to end later this month. On Monday, April 3rd, it was announced that Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series will continue with new guests. The eight new episodes will feature stars like Avril Lavigne, the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Broadway star Lea Michele.

Here is the full list of guests for the new episodes per Variety:

Yungblud & Avril Lavigne

Cedric The Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne

Lea Michele and Darren Criss

The cast of “Girls5eva”

The cast of “Ghosts”

Alison Brie and Danny Pudi

The cast of Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty”

The new episodes are set to stream globally on Apple TV+ starting June 23rd. That will be nearly two months after the final episode of The Late Late Show airs. Corden and the talk show will say goodbye to viewers with a primetime special that is set to air on April 27th. The special will feature Tom Cruise for an "epic musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.”

In the meantime, it was announced that the show will have one "Carpool Karaoke" segment per week until it ends and one final "Crosswalk the Musical" segment. Corden will also team up with the Kardashian family in a "Take a Break" segment. During a recent PaleyFest panel, Corden admitted it "feels incredibly strange" to be ending the show after succeeding Craig Ferguson as the host in 2015.