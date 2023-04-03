Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with their breakfast! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating their chicken plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Michigan can be found at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing. Guy Fieri himself has praised the restaurant for their chicken and fried frog legs!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Michigan:

"Take Guy Fieri’s word for it: This Michigan grill knows how to do a bird justice. After sitting in a secret spice dry rub for 48 hours, what’s known in the area as “crack chicken” is deep-fried to order. If you’re feeling exotic, try the fried frog legs…they taste like chicken! Guy Fieri calls these foods the real deal, too."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.