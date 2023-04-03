Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 3, 2023

Fried Chicken on plate
Photo: Moment RF

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with their breakfast! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating their chicken plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Michigan can be found at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing. Guy Fieri himself has praised the restaurant for their chicken and fried frog legs!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Michigan:

"Take Guy Fieri’s word for it: This Michigan grill knows how to do a bird justice. After sitting in a secret spice dry rub for 48 hours, what’s known in the area as “crack chicken” is deep-fried to order. If you’re feeling exotic, try the fried frog legs…they taste like chicken! Guy Fieri calls these foods the real deal, too."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.