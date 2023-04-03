Would You Ride This 'First Of Its Kind' Roller Coaster Near Michigan?

You might be brave in the face of roller coasters, but are you brave enough to ride the new Tundra Twister? According to MLive, the new ride is being built at Canada's Wonderland located in Vaughn, Ontario. The intimidating coaster, slated to be the very first of its kind, will be open for the 2023 season. Video footage of the ride details a hammer shaped pendulum swinging back and forth as two sets of seats twist and turn simultaneously. The swing spins 360-degrees at heights of 154-feet in the air! This new attraction will not be for the weak-stomached as it travels 46 mph every time it swings.

Norm Pirtovshek, general manager of Canada’s Wonderland, detailed the park's excitement for the opening of the new ride!

“We’re proud to offer such a diversity of experiences to our guests. Through four seasons, we have more than 200 attractions at the park, rides for guests of all ages and world-class events and entertainment that can’t be missed."