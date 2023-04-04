Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Go Horse Riding On Romantic Date

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are going strong! Over the weekend, TMZ obtained photos of the rumored couple cuddling and snapping selfies while riding a horse on Sunday, April 2nd. The model and reggaetón singer were photographed at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center taking turns riding horses before riding one together.

The date comes shortly after Bad Bunny seemingly shaded Kendall's ex Devin Booker in a new song. In the track, "Coco Chanel" with Eladio Carrión, there's a lyric that the internet thinks is directed the Phoenix Suns shooting guard. "Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix," Bad Bunny says, which translates to, "The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than the one in Phoenix." An Instagram account shared the drama on its feed, and Booker himself commented on it. "He worried about another MAN again," he reportedly commented. Kendall and Booker's on-and-off relationship came to an end in November 2022.

The two were first romantically linked in February after a source reported seeing them making out at a club and were later seen making staggered entrances and exits from what seemed like a double date with Justin and Hailey Beiber, according to TMZ. By March, they had seemingly confirmed the romance a PDA-filled end to an outing with friends in West Hollywood. In more photos obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen hugging and presumably sharing a kiss goodbye, although the angle makes it hard to tell, before getting into their cars and leaving.