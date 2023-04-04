One Michigan Town Named Among The Best Lake Towns In The US

Summer just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than by taking a trip to one of the best lake towns in America? This specific lake town is known for its various white sand beaches, castles, farms, and beautiful town charms!

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best lake town in all of Michigan is Charlevoix. Charlevoix is also ranked as one of the best lake towns in the entire country!

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about Charlevoix:

"Charlevoix is the perfect getaway to Lake Michigan. While Charlevoix offers both waterfront attractions and inland charms, beach-going visitors will love the six miles of shoreline at Fisherman's Island State Park and Beach. For those who aren't as keen on sinking their toes into soft white sand, Charlevoix is also home to Lavender Hill Farm, with idyllic fields packed with 30 lavender varieties, and Castle Farms, an actual stone castle in northern Michigan. This lake town is brimming with charming accommodations, too, from the modern Hotel Earl to the waterfront Edgewater Inn & Suites."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit travelandleisure.com.