California City Named One Of America's Most Beautiful Mountain Towns

If you are in the process of planning a mountain vacation look no further than one of the most beautiful mountain towns in America. This specific Golden State mountain town is known for their cute shops and historic downtown.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most beautiful mountain town in all of California is Truckee. Truckee was also named among the most beautiful mountain towns in the country!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most beautiful mountain town in all of California:

"This former railroad town of about 20,000 north of Lake Tahoe bills itself as a "base camp for a big life," and indeed, there are loads of things to do here. Visitors can explore the streets of the historic downtown, taking in its shops, restaurants, breweries, and markets, or they can head outdoors for plenty to whet a year-round adventurer's thirst, including everything from horseback riding and hiking to skiing and sledding or even skateboarding and practicing jumps in one of the local bike and skate parks. Finally, as the site of the 19th-century Donner Party incident, it has a fascinating, if macabre, piece of history that gives it just a bit more edge than other mountain towns."

