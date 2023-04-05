California Winery Named America's Best Winery

Nothing says sunny Spring day quite like a trip to one of California's best wineries! This particular wine country winery has a unique history. It's been around for nearly 100 years, but it wasn't always a winery.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best winery in the entire country is Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best winery in the entire country:

"If a vintage gas station and garage-style winery sounds intriguing to you, then head on over to Calistoga, California and visit Tank Garage Winery. It's as cool as it sounds, is housed in a gas station from the 1930s, and the wines get two thumbs up from us. You'll also feel super-exclusive taking a trip here and sipping Tank Garage's wines, as none of them are served in restaurants or sold in stores. Fuel up with Tank Garage's lubrication tasting for $30 per person, where you and your crew can taste seasonal wine selections inside the station. In addition to reds, whites, and rosés, Tank Garage offers sparkling pét-nat, orange wine, and natural wines. They're serving up "Napa Valley's coolest wine tasting," in their words, and we couldn't agree more."

For a continued list of the best wineries across the country visit tastingtable.com.