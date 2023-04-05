Charlie Puth Teams Up With A Fan For New Song

It's honestly scary how often Charlie Puth can just throw together a hit song. The pop hitmaker is back on Instagram again to share a new creation that features vocals from a fan! "A couple of hours ago, I asked you to send me a video of you singing on TikTok," Puth explains, "and I like how this one sounds so I'm gonna use this." Charlie then pointed the camera to a screen playing a TikTok by a user named Caprie.g. "Is it worthy?" she asks Puth at the end of the video, which ends up becoming the opening of the song he made using their voice! Caprie is also the lead singer of a band called The Confused and although it seems like they don't have music released yet, they have new music coming soon.

As usual, Puth takes fans through his through the process behind his production decisions. Listen to the new bop below!