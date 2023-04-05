Charlie Puth Teams Up With A Fan For New Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 5, 2023
It's honestly scary how often Charlie Puth can just throw together a hit song. The pop hitmaker is back on Instagram again to share a new creation that features vocals from a fan! "A couple of hours ago, I asked you to send me a video of you singing on TikTok," Puth explains, "and I like how this one sounds so I'm gonna use this." Charlie then pointed the camera to a screen playing a TikTok by a user named Caprie.g. "Is it worthy?" she asks Puth at the end of the video, which ends up becoming the opening of the song he made using their voice! Caprie is also the lead singer of a band called The Confused and although it seems like they don't have music released yet, they have new music coming soon.
As usual, Puth takes fans through his through the process behind his production decisions. Listen to the new bop below!
Aside from his creative pursuits on Instagram and TikTok, Puth released a new song called "That's Not How This Works" featuring country pop duo Dan + Shay after months of teasing it on social media. The song arrived last Friday, March 31st, along with an emotional short film starring Puth and fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter. His most recent self-titled album was released in the fall of 2022 and Charlie is taking the new music on the road for Charlie The Live Experience. The tour will kick off in Mexico on May 20th at the Corona Capital Festival and see Charlie travel to cities across the US before concluding the tour with a show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in July.