Charlie Puth & Sabrina Carpenter Have A Messy Breakup In New Short Film

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Puth opened up about writing the song and working with Carpenter for the music video. "I wrote That’s Not How This Works on zoom with @danandshay in April of 2020. I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was. It was after all the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life. It was the song that healed me. With all of these feelings that I hadn’t come face to face with before, I finally mustered up the courage to put a melody against them," he wrote. "When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it- a sense of relief. Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for your brilliant portrayal of this character. You are so unbelievably multitalented."

You can hear "That's Not How This Works" and Puth's other infectious hits on his tour this summer!