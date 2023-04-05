Minimum Salary You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In California

For some, money has nothing to do with happiness. While being "happy" is determined by the individual and what brings them personal joy, making above a certain amount each year can allow you to live more comfortably. This is taking into account being able to afford healthcare, groceries, rent, and other basic necessities without having to stress about finances. Fun expenses such as entertainment, shopping, and travel are also factored into the amount of money that you need to make each year to be happy in California. Each state varies in how much a resident needs to make per year based on the cost of living in that state.

According to a list compiled by GoBankingRates, you need to make a minimum of $145,635 per year to be happy in California.

Here's what GoBankingRates had to say about how much money you need to make in California to be happy:

"California’s notoriously high cost of living is on display here, with just over $145,000 a year being needed to secure happiness. While California’s staggering 16.3% unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic has come down, 4.1% is still among the highest in the nation."

For more information regarding how much money you have to make to be happy in each state visit gobankingrates.com.