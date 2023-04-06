Coolio's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

By Logan DeLoye

April 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., known around the world as Coolio, died on September 28th, 2022 at the age of 59. The iconic rapper's former manager and family spokesperson, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that Collio died as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Traces of heroin and other methamphetamines were also found in his system. Asthma, paired with an extended use of cigarettes, contributed to a decrease in his body's ability to "fight back" over the years.

The "Gangsta's Paradise" standout was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor at a friends house in Los Angeles on September 28th. Drugs were not found at the scene, and responding emergency personnel suspected the rapper to have suffered a cardiac arrest. Upon receiving word of Coolio's death, close friend Vanilla Ice told TMZ that he had a heart-to-heart with the "1,2,3,4" rapper just days before his passing. During their conversation, Coolio mentioned that he missed his children, and that he definitely sacrificed time with them throughout the years for his career.

Despite missing a few moments, Posey shared that Coolio's children "will remember their dad for the great man he was." Coolio's family have plans to continue the rapper's legacy by creating a film or documentary about his life through music in the future.

