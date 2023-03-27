Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Makeup Revealed On Set Of 'Joker 2'

We're finally getting a look at Lady Gaga in full costume for her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel called Joker: Folie à Deux. Over the weekend, onlookers snapped photos and videos as Gaga filmed scenes for the film in downtown Manhattan. In the first look at Gaga as the Joker's psychiatrist-turned-girlfriend, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the Oscar winner has her hair slicked back and dons minimal clown makeup, complete with a red tuxedo jacket and a diamond corset.

In the scene, Gaga walked down from a courthouse surrounded by Gotham citizens and police officers. The crowd is full of protesters as well as fans dressed in clown gear and holding up signs that read "Free Joker" and "Joker, marry me!"