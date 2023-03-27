Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Makeup Revealed On Set Of 'Joker 2'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 27, 2023
We're finally getting a look at Lady Gaga in full costume for her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel called Joker: Folie à Deux. Over the weekend, onlookers snapped photos and videos as Gaga filmed scenes for the film in downtown Manhattan. In the first look at Gaga as the Joker's psychiatrist-turned-girlfriend, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the Oscar winner has her hair slicked back and dons minimal clown makeup, complete with a red tuxedo jacket and a diamond corset.
In the scene, Gaga walked down from a courthouse surrounded by Gotham citizens and police officers. The crowd is full of protesters as well as fans dressed in clown gear and holding up signs that read "Free Joker" and "Joker, marry me!"
In another scene caught on film, Gaga's Harley Quinn ditches the clown makeup and is seen walking up to the courthouse steps in a black fur coat. Before she reaches the top, she stops to suddenly grab the face of a woman in the crowd and kiss her. It looks like she tells the woman something before shoving her back and continuing her journey up the stairs.
Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn kissing a woman while filming for ‘Joker 2.’— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/lOeHSLzYND
Just last month, Gaga took to social media to share a photo still of a scene with her costar Joaquin Phoenix which also involved kissing. In the photo, Gaga is face-to-face with the Joker. Holding his face in her hands, she looks shocked and has red paint smeared on her lips suggesting that they just shared a kiss.
Joker: Folie á Deux, expected to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, centers on the infamous romance between the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist in Arkham Asylum who ends up falling in love with the Joker. Actress Margot Robbie first portrayed Quinn in Suicide Squad and shared that she's excited to see Lady Gaga interpret the role. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it," she said in an interview last year.