Lizzo Shares Pics With Baby Yoda & Jack Black After 'The Mandalorian' Cameo

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine," she wrote in the caption. "When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you."

Lizzo also shared a hilarious video that featured her lip-syncing to audio that says, "And I am on to see my husband." That's when Jack Black pops out from behind her and they start dancing as Lizzo lipsyncs, "I'm happy! I'm happy!"

You can watch Lizzo and Jack Black in season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.