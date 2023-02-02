Lizzo Transforms Into A 'Glorious Superhero' To Take On Haters
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2023
Lizzo is more powerful than ever in her latest music video for the song "Special." This week, the singer shared her new action-packed video which sees Lizzo turning into a bonafide superhero. Throughout the video, Lizzo shows up to save the day countless times including saving a young girl from getting hit by a car, taking on muggers and thieves, and even saving a small baby from a building engulfed in flames.
The video was directed by Christian Breslauer who previously worked with Lizzo on the joyful "About Damn Time" music video and other stars like Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and SZA.
After the video premiered, Lizzo took to Instagram to share the moment she came up with the superhero idea. The Grammy-nominated singer posted a clip of a voice memo she recorded talking about the overall premise and meaning of the video. "This was the seed that planted the 🦹🏾♀️Special music video. Every night on stage I say “thank you for supporting me. For loving me. And when you see someone that looks like me in the Real World, keep that same energy.” What good is representation if I’m the only one benefiting? This video is for any one who has felt unseen, alone, disrespected. I see you."
Lizzo has had an exciting start to 2023. Not only is she up for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 4th, but she also received her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. "Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life," Lizzo said of meeting her wax figure for the first time. She also received the most nominations, along with Drake and Jack Harlow, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. You can vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website before the show airs live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27th, on FOX.