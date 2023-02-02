Lizzo Transforms Into A 'Glorious Superhero' To Take On Haters

Lizzo is more powerful than ever in her latest music video for the song "Special." This week, the singer shared her new action-packed video which sees Lizzo turning into a bonafide superhero. Throughout the video, Lizzo shows up to save the day countless times including saving a young girl from getting hit by a car, taking on muggers and thieves, and even saving a small baby from a building engulfed in flames.

The video was directed by Christian Breslauer who previously worked with Lizzo on the joyful "About Damn Time" music video and other stars like Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and SZA.