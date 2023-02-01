Watch Lizzo Hilariously React To Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2023
Lizzo is taking self-love to a whole new level. On Tuesday, January 31st, the Grammy-nominated singer took to social media to give fans a look at her Madame Tussauds wax figure. While it's no secret that wax figures of famous musicians and celebrities are hit or miss, it looks like Lizzo's is a big hit. So much so, that the singer actually tried to kiss her own wax figure on the lips.
In her hilarious video, Lizzo tentatively brings her lips near the wax figure and stares at the camera before pulling away and letting out a squeal when she thinks someone's coming into the room.
Lizzo described meeting her wax figure as "Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life." She went on to say, "Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like."
The singer also took to TikTok to share the other wax figure choices she was offered. She even tried to "catfish" her followers with a closeup of one of the figures. "YALL THOUGHT IT WAS A PICTURE HUH?! GOTCHU AGAIN SUCKAS."
Later this month, Lizzo will be in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Not only is she up for Album of The Year, but she'll also be hitting the stage for a performance during the February 5th awards show. She also received the most nominations, along with Drake and Jack Harlow, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. You can vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website before the show airs live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27th, on FOX.
Later in the year, she'll be headlining Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley in late May as well as New York City's Governor's Ball in early June.
