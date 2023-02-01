Watch Lizzo Hilariously React To Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Lizzo is taking self-love to a whole new level. On Tuesday, January 31st, the Grammy-nominated singer took to social media to give fans a look at her Madame Tussauds wax figure. While it's no secret that wax figures of famous musicians and celebrities are hit or miss, it looks like Lizzo's is a big hit. So much so, that the singer actually tried to kiss her own wax figure on the lips.

In her hilarious video, Lizzo tentatively brings her lips near the wax figure and stares at the camera before pulling away and letting out a squeal when she thinks someone's coming into the room.