The Best Philly Cheesesteak In Philadelphia

Without Philadelphia, there would be no Philly cheesesteak. The best cheesesteak in Philadelphia is held to the highest of standards in the place where cheesesteaks originated. People travel far and wide to experience this delicacy where it is served most authentically. The best Philly cheesesteak sandwich in the entire city boasts a variety of fresh ingredients, and and endless amount of toppings. The deli where the sandwich is served has actually been around since 1932!

According to a list compiled by Visit Philly, the best Philly cheesesteak can be found at Cosmi’s Deli located off of 8th Street.

Here's what Visit Philly had to say about the best place to order a Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia:

"One of the oldest steak shops in the city, Cosmi’s Deli has the look of a corner market — and the cheesesteak cred of a champion. Dating back to 1932, this tiny corner store in South Philadelphia has won plenty of praise for its rendition of the Philly specialty, as well as its hoagies and roast pork, all served fresh, soft and packed with meat on long rolls from famous Sarcone’s Bakery. Grab a classic, a specialty steak like the Mexicano, Buffalo or spicy Diavolo, or Cosmi’s vegetarian variation, the Veggie Lovers Cheesesteak, with provolone, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and sautéed green and roasted peppers."

For a continued list of the best cheesesteaks across Philadelphia, check out visitphilly.com.