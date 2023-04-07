Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single That References Old Love Song About Her Ex
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2023
Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a peek at her upcoming album, which many are calling a divorce record, and the lyrics seemingly reference one of her old love songs written about her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2021.
On Thursday (April 6), The Voice coach took to Instagram to share a snippet of her new single "Me," which is out April 14. Fans don't get the full experience of the song just yet as the teaser is only Clarkson's isolated vocals, but they can feel her emotions push through as she sings, in her powerhouse voice, "I don't need somebody to hold me. Don't need somebody to love me. Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up. I put together my broken, let go of the pain I've been holdin', don't need to need somebody when I got me."
Many listeners noted that the song harkens back to Clarkson's 2015 song "Piece by Piece," the chorus of which praises Blackstock for caring for her and their children in a way she didn't get from her own father: "Piece by piece, he collected me up off the ground where you abandoned things ... And you know, he never walks away, he never asks for money. He takes care of me, he loves me. Piece by piece, he restored by faith that a man can be kind, and a father could stay."
The teaser also comes shortly after she shared another glimpse of her upcoming album with a video of Clarkson recording vocal for another single called "Mine," also out April 14.