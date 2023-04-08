Drake's Kim Kardashian Doppelgänger Finally Unmasked: Who Is She?

Yes, Drake sampled Kim Kardashian's voice for his latest single. No, she wasn't featured on the cover artwork for the song — even though fans seemed to think so for a bit!

The cover art for "Search & Rescue" features the rapper and a mystery woman wearing motorcycle helmets. While the model bears a striking resemblance to the SKIMS founder, it's not Kim K!

Introducing Lilah: a singer who Champagne Papi has been showing love to as of late, TMZ reports.

Fans were led to believe Kardashian made an appearance on Drake's cover art after her voice from an episode of The Kardashians was used on the track. In the clip, she's talking to Kris Jenner about her divorce from Kanye West.