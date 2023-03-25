Kanye West Returns To Instagram, Shares Why He 'Likes Jewish People Again'

Kanye West is back on Instagram after a couple of months — and he shared an unexpected message.

The "Gold Digger" rapper revealed he "likes Jewish people again" in a post early Saturday (March 25) morning. "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," West said alongside a photo of the 21 Jump Street movie poster featuring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," Ye continued. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."