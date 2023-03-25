Kanye West Returns To Instagram, Shares Why He 'Likes Jewish People Again'
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
Kanye West is back on Instagram after a couple of months — and he shared an unexpected message.
The "Gold Digger" rapper revealed he "likes Jewish people again" in a post early Saturday (March 25) morning. "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," West said alongside a photo of the 21 Jump Street movie poster featuring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," Ye continued. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."
West's Instagram post comes months after he publicly and unabashedly made several anti-Semitic comments online, including his adoration for Adolf Hitler. Ye also made other comments like "when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" and claimed he wasn't anti-Semitic because "Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite." The "Bound 2" rapper also shared photos on social media of an altered swastika inside the Star of David, resulting in suspension.
As a result of Kanye's bigoted comments, he lost his billionaire status when businesses including Balenciaga, Adidas and JP Morgan Chase cut ties with the rapper.
Since Ye's anti-Semitic tirade online, he's kept relatively quiet, despite "marrying" Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony at the end of 2022, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. He was also at the center of a battery investigation after an interaction with a photographer went left, but he won't face any criminal charges.