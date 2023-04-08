Jessie J Gets Candid About Grief Before Announcing Social Media Break
By Dani Medina
April 8, 2023
Jessie J announced Saturday (April 8) she would be taking her "annual needed" break from social media, but not before opening up candidly about grief and loss.
"Grief is honestly a sh----, weird and very personal journey," Jessie J wrote alongside a video of a heartfelt performance of "Flashlight." "It can come up and swallow us whole when we least expect it. It’s not something you can prepare for or practice.
"It’s something so many of us have in common but have to navigate so uniquely and so often goes unspoken. Just something that lives beneath the surface or in a cloud in our minds. It can be so consuming and dark and lonely. I'm hugging you."
On her Instagram Story is where she revealed she'd be taking a social media hiatus. "Time to reconnect, refocus, get grounded and focus on real life," she wrote.
Jessie J announced she was pregnant with her first child back in January, a little over a year after she suffered a miscarriage.
"When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," the 34-year-old British singer wrote in a candid post on Instagram in August 2022. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."
Since announcing her pregnancy, the "Price Tag" singer has given her followers a glimpse into the soon-to-be-mom life. Most recently, she showed off her baby bump in a few Instagram-worthy selfies. "I just want to remember this feeling forever 🫀," she said.