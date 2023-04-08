Jessie J announced Saturday (April 8) she would be taking her "annual needed" break from social media, but not before opening up candidly about grief and loss.

"Grief is honestly a sh----, weird and very personal journey," Jessie J wrote alongside a video of a heartfelt performance of "Flashlight." "It can come up and swallow us whole when we least expect it. It’s not something you can prepare for or practice.

"It’s something so many of us have in common but have to navigate so uniquely and so often goes unspoken. Just something that lives beneath the surface or in a cloud in our minds. It can be so consuming and dark and lonely. I'm hugging you."

On her Instagram Story is where she revealed she'd be taking a social media hiatus. "Time to reconnect, refocus, get grounded and focus on real life," she wrote.