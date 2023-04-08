Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Split After 6 Years Of Dating

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's "Love Story" is over.

The couple has called it quits after six years of dating, Entertainment Tonight reports. In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer and actor split "a few weeks ago."

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told the news outlet, adding that the breakup "was not dramatic."

Swift and Alwyn first started dating in late 2016. The couple shared an update about their "super strong" relationship back in October, saying that they're "doing great." Around the same time, T-Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights, which includes fan favorite "Lavender Haze" that is inspired by her romance with the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor.