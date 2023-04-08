Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Split After 6 Years Of Dating
By Dani Medina
April 8, 2023
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's "Love Story" is over.
The couple has called it quits after six years of dating, Entertainment Tonight reports. In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer and actor split "a few weeks ago."
"The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told the news outlet, adding that the breakup "was not dramatic."
Swift and Alwyn first started dating in late 2016. The couple shared an update about their "super strong" relationship back in October, saying that they're "doing great." Around the same time, T-Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights, which includes fan favorite "Lavender Haze" that is inspired by her romance with the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor.
"I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful," she said at the time.
Swift is currently on her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" that is scheduled to take over Tampa, Florida, next weekend.