Every Taylor Swift Song Inspired By Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after 6 years of dating. "The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, April 8th. The singer and the actor began dating in 2016 and kept their relationship mostly under wraps throughout the years, but Swift would sneakily let fans into her love life through lyrics and her infamous easter eggs.

While we can never truly know when Taylor wrote these songs, it seems as though she's been documenting her relationship with Alwyn from 2017's Reputation— in "King of My Heart" she nods to his English roots and his "ocean blue eyes" on the track "Gorgeous"— all the way to 2022's Midnights. Here's a look back at all of Swift's songs in which Alwyn and their relationship served as her muse!

From Reputation :

"Dress"