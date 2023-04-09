Rob Lowe Gifts Son John Owen 5-Year Sobriety Chip On Live TV

Rob Lowe surprised his son, John Owen Lowe, with a major milestone in his sobriety journey. During their appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Rob presented John with a chip to mark five years of sobriety. The sweet moment led to Barrymore opening up about her own sobriety and how her daughters Olive and Frankie have supported her and understand that she can't have alcohol.

"They support me through my pitfalls,” she said of her 10 and 8-year-olds. “And you guys are an incredible family unit that supports each other through every high and low, everything.” Lowe also opened up about his own sobriety journey, revealing he's gone 33 years without alcohol. “We do, and to be able to share recovery — you’re in recovery, I’m in recovery — I’ve got 33 years in recovery … Johnny’s got five years,” he said.