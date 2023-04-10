Betty White's Long-Time California Home Demolished

By Logan DeLoye

April 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

TMZ said it best: the "Golden Girl's castle has crumbled." Betty White's former Los Angeles estate was recently demolished and now exists as a pile of dirt and rubble. Tourists looking to stop in Brentwood to get a glimpse into the life of the illustrious actress will have to cross the celebrity landmark off their list. The beloved actress called the property home for well over half a century. A dentist and his wife purchased the space after White's passing in 2022, and decided that it would be easier to demolish the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home, than to renovate it. The current owners spent "upwards of $10 million" on the property, not including what is being spent to tear down the house and rebuild it.

TMZ mentioned that the updated property will feature a new pool and spa area. Building has just begun on the main living space, and it is set to be "a lot bigger" than what is was when White lived there. The old property featured a modest white house with yellow shutters, a handful of windows, and a spacious garage. Photos shared on TMZ detailed the former property to have a large pool and green space with an abundance of tropical plants scattered throughout the backyard.

Betty White
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.