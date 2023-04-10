Betty White's Long-Time California Home Demolished

TMZ said it best: the "Golden Girl's castle has crumbled." Betty White's former Los Angeles estate was recently demolished and now exists as a pile of dirt and rubble. Tourists looking to stop in Brentwood to get a glimpse into the life of the illustrious actress will have to cross the celebrity landmark off their list. The beloved actress called the property home for well over half a century. A dentist and his wife purchased the space after White's passing in 2022, and decided that it would be easier to demolish the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home, than to renovate it. The current owners spent "upwards of $10 million" on the property, not including what is being spent to tear down the house and rebuild it.

TMZ mentioned that the updated property will feature a new pool and spa area. Building has just begun on the main living space, and it is set to be "a lot bigger" than what is was when White lived there. The old property featured a modest white house with yellow shutters, a handful of windows, and a spacious garage. Photos shared on TMZ detailed the former property to have a large pool and green space with an abundance of tropical plants scattered throughout the backyard.