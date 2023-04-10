WATCH: Mysterious Purple Blobs Wash Up Along California Coast

Thousands of mysterious "jelly-like" creatures washed up along the Southern California coast this weekend, causing concern among beachgoers. According to KTLA, these unique-looking ocean organisms are commonly known as "Velella Vellela," or "By-The-Wind Sailors." Nonna the Naturalist with Dana Wharf Whale Watching mentioned that these creatures are typically found in the water, but can wash up on shore if the wind is strong enough.

"The water is full of hundreds of these organisms. Now it may look like I am holding two different organisms but I'm not. I am holding colonies with hundreds of polyps underneath that make up this organism. We call these by a common name: 'By-The-Wind Sailors.' They are actually a hydrozoan which means they are related to jelly fish." Like jelly fish, Velella Vellela consume algae to survive, and their primary predators are sun fish. Though they may appear to be harmless, Nonna went on to explain the dangers of touching a Velella Vellela.