Olivia Rodrigo Fans Hopeful For New Music After Latest Photo

It's Charli, baby.... and Olivia Rodrigo! A newly shared photo of Rodrigo with beloved pop visionary Charli XCX has reignited fans' hope for new music from the former. The photo shows Rodrigo holding a massive Xshot foam dart gun and posing next to Charlie at, what looks like a really fun party with friends.

As soon as Charli shared the photo on social media, fans flooded the comments begging for the two artists to drop the collaboration they're (hopefully) working on. Many fans also assumed Charli is writing for Olivia's highly-anticipated sophomore album. "Oh Olivia is about to make the best record of her career," one fan prophesied.