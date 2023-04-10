Olivia Rodrigo Fans Hopeful For New Music After Latest Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 10, 2023
It's Charli, baby.... and Olivia Rodrigo! A newly shared photo of Rodrigo with beloved pop visionary Charli XCX has reignited fans' hope for new music from the former. The photo shows Rodrigo holding a massive Xshot foam dart gun and posing next to Charlie at, what looks like a really fun party with friends.
As soon as Charli shared the photo on social media, fans flooded the comments begging for the two artists to drop the collaboration they're (hopefully) working on. Many fans also assumed Charli is writing for Olivia's highly-anticipated sophomore album. "Oh Olivia is about to make the best record of her career," one fan prophesied.
The comments section also had tons of jokes about the lack of new music since Rodrigo's hit debut album SOUR. "Push her out of her cave we're dying," one fan hilariously asked Charli. Fans may not have to wait too much longer for new material. At the start of this year, Rodrigo took to her Instagram Story to let fans know she was hard at work on music. "Working on so many new songs," she wrote in a text caption over a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. "I'm excited to show u! Thank u for everything."
She's also previously discussed working on her second album. "It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received," she told Billboard in February 2022. "I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”
P.S. If you haven't listened to Charli XCX's latest album CRASH, do yourself a favor! Check it out on iHeartRadio.