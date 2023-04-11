Ariana Grande Addresses Concerns About Her Body: WATCH

Ariana Grande has directly addressed recent concerns about her body. On Tuesday, April 11th, the singer, who is currently in the middle of filming WICKED Part 1, took to TikTok to share a rare and lengthy video of herself talking to fans. After expressing she doesn't like making public statements like this, Ariana told the camera, "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and be paid such close attention to."



The singer continued, “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… We should really work towards not doing that as much.”