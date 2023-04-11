Britney Spears Shares Awful Experience With Personal Trainer: 'Made Me Cry'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about her struggle with body image and how a recent experience with a personal trainer, as well as paparazzi, has affected her. In another Instagram video of her dancing, Britney shared a lengthy caption about her recent outings that were crashed by paparazzi. "It’s so beautiful out and I want to get out more … paps are everywhere but not nearly as bad as it is in LA though," she said. "my car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam [Sam Asghari] to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics."

"I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!! I went out with a friend and same thing !!!" Britney said before getting to her awful experience with a personal trainer.

"It didn’t look like my body and by no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!!"

You can read the rest of her post below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.