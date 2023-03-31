Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Spark Breakup Rumors With Latest Outings

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari raised eyebrows recently after they were seen without their wedding rings. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pop icon ditched her ring as she arrived at LAX airport earlier in the week. Spears was reportedly on her way to vacation in Hawaii with her longtime manager Cade Hudson.

Asghari stayed behind in Los Angeles and was also photographed walking at a car valet on Thursday, March 30th, without his wedding band as well. According to Page Six, a source told them Asghari, who is an actor, only took off his ring because he is filming a project. However, fans have noticed that Britney hasn't been wearing her wedding ring in her recent Instagram videos.

The couple hasn't publicly addressed the rumors and their marriage is presumably going well despite the speculation surrounding the missing wedding rings and Britney's vacation this week. Earlier this year, Asghari came to his wife's defense after she was caught on video supposedly having a breakdown in a restaurant. "Don't believe what you read online people," he wrote in an Instagram Story addressing the viral news story.

Months later, fans called the cops to Britney's home for a wellness check after she deleted her Instagram. The call ended up being unnecessary and she later urged fans to not call the cops again. There were also reports of her family staging an intervention. "I mean at some point enough is enough,” Spears said, addressing the story. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”