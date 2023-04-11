Foo Fighters Announce New US Tour Dates

Foo Fighters are hitting the road this Summer, and we could not be more excited! The "Learn To Fly" standouts recently announced additional headline dates as part of their upcoming tour starting on May 24th, in Gilford, New Hampshire. Headline dates added to the tour include Spokane, Washington on August 4th, Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 8th, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on August 10th, Virginia Beach, Virginia on September 19th, Phoenix, Arizona on October 3rd, and El Paso, Texas on October 5th.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale on "Friday, April 14th, at 10 a.m. local time." Interested individuals can purchase tickets through the tour section of the band's website. Foo Fighters will also be taking the stage in Boston, Massachusetts, Columbus, Ohio, Washington D.C., Pelham, Alabama, Manchester, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Spokane, Washington, and more! The band will also make their way to Canada and Germany as part of the tour.