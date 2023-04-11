Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 11, 2023
It looks like congratulations are in order for Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! On Tuesday, April 11th, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white photo of the two of them laughing and holding each other. Millie's hands, resting on Jake's forearm, show off a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger.
To make things even more adorable, Millie seemed to confirm the engagement with Taylor Swift lyrics! "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," she captioned the post, taking lyrics from Swift's 2019 song "Lover."
The couple first sparked engagement rumors back in August 2022 when they were spotted shopping in New York City. Millie was seen holding Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi's youngest son, in a warm embrace, and fans noticed she was wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Millie and Jake made their relationship public last summer when they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll on a New York street. Nine months later, they made their red carpet at the BAFTAs in March 2022. They made their second red carpet appearance in May for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.
In addition to developments in her love life, Millie Bobby Brown recently shared that she has enrolled in university. In a 2022 cover story with Allure, the actress revealed that she's an online student at Purdue University which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Brown is studying Human Services, a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” The program's website states that it is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills."