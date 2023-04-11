Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

The couple first sparked engagement rumors back in August 2022 when they were spotted shopping in New York City. Millie was seen holding Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi's youngest son, in a warm embrace, and fans noticed she was wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Millie and Jake made their relationship public last summer when they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll on a New York street. Nine months later, they made their red carpet at the BAFTAs in March 2022. They made their second red carpet appearance in May for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

In addition to developments in her love life, Millie Bobby Brown recently shared that she has enrolled in university. In a 2022 cover story with Allure, the actress revealed that she's an online student at Purdue University which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Brown is studying Human Services, a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” The program's website states that it is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills."