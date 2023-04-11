'My Eye Did Pop Out': Jeremy Renner Reveals New Snowplow Accident Details

Jeremy Renner recently revealed new gruesome details about his horrifying snowplow incident in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. As a result of being crushed by a 14,000-pound machine, Renner sustained a pierced liver, collapsed lung, and over 35 broken bones among other serious injuries. The Avengers actor broke so many bones that he couldn't even recall an exact number.

"We kept discovering them as they were going along because they went from critical order of priority of like what I was going to die from or not. And then you know, it was like 6 weeks later finding another bone and another break, and another break." One thing he could recall in full detail was the 45 minutes that he laid on the ground in pain before being airlifted to a hospital. He told Kimmel that he remembered feeling sorry for his family members that had to witness the accident. Overall, Renner explained that he feels very lucky to be alive because so many other things could have gone wrong.

"You have to think like it's a giant metal cookie roller right? And it just missed every vertebrae. It didn't hit any organs or get my brain. My eye did pop out, that's weird, but you know, I got very lucky that none of the organs got messed up, or my spine."