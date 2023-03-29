Jeremy Renner is set to sit down for his first interview since a near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year nearly took his life, and based on clips from the discussion, it's sure to be an emotional one.

The "Hawkeye" star was severely injured and left in critical condition on New Year's Day when he was crushed by a 7-ton snowcat snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home while trying to protect his nephew. He was left with blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones.

Renner will open about the scary incident with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer in the special Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, set to air next month, and share how he "chose to survive."

ABC News shared a trailer for the interview where viewers got their first real look at the Marvel star since the accident.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," he said.

When asked if he remembered the pain, Renner revealed he was "awake through every moment." Despite this, he would "do it again" because he managed to get his nephew out of harm's way. Sawyer also spoke to Renner's nephew, who emotionally recounted the moment he saw Renner in a pool of blood.

"I ran up to him and I didn't think he was alive," he said, taking a shaking breath.

Renner himself got emotional as Sawyer read off the long list of his injuries, holding back even more tears as she talked about the moment after the accident he told his family "I'm sorry" using sign language.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air 10 p.m. ET on April 6 on ABC. Check out the trailer below.