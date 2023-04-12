CM Punk 'Wants To Come Back' To AEW: Report

Former All Elite Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk reportedly "misses wrestling" and "wants to come back" to AEW, according to friend and colleague Dax Harwood of the AEW Tag-Team champions FTR.

"I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that," Harwood said during the latest episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast.

Harwood also pitched for a match involving himself, tag-team partner Cash Wheeler and Punk against The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), the latter of whom were reportedly involved in the now-infamous backstage skirmish with Punk after the All Out pay-per-view last September, at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, which will not only be AEW's first show in England, but also its largest capacity venue since its launch in 2019.

“I will say this the reason I’m fantasy booking that is because outside of [WWE Undisputed World Champion] Roman Reigns and — you please correct me if I’m wrong, outside of Roman Reigns and maybe, this is not including like Brock Lesnar, or Logan Paul or whatever. But outside of Roman Reigns and maybe Cody Rhodes — the biggest name in professional wrestling right now is CM Punk. Right? Definitely the biggest name in AEW.

“So if we want — if we want to take AEW to the next level, if we’re here to work for AEW, if we’re here to make professional wrestling better because of AEW? The way you do that is you take the biggest star that you have, and one of the biggest stars in the world, and you put them on the card, and you make money with them."

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Punk recently told AEW officials that he wants to return and was willing to work with Omega and the Young Bucks "at least as of a few months ago." Sapp acknowledged that the Elite members' preference in relation to Punk hasn't been made public.

Several other top AEW stars, such as former world champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, have publicly voiced their displeasure in bringing Punk back.