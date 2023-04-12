Kim Kardashian To Attend Met Gala Despite Banishment Rumors

Kim Kardashian is expected to attend the 2023 Met Gala despite rumors that the entire Kardashian clan would be banned from this year's event, Page Six reports.

The news outlet reported back in March that Anna Wintour, who organizes and presides over the prestigious event, is "cracking down on the guest list" this year. The source said that meant the Kardashians wouldn't be invited. Page Six has learned, however, that the SKIMS founder plans to attend the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event on May 1.

Another Kardashian is set to attend the event as well, but it remains clear at the time who that might be. Page Six speculates that the invitation belongs to Kendall Jenner.

More Met Gala rumors have been swirling recently after a report from deuxmoi revealed what celebrities are confirmed to attend and which were invited. Among the famous faces who are set to walk down the red carpet are Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer, to name a few. Harry Styles, Rihanna and Austin Butler were reportedly invited to the event, but only time will tell if they decide to make it to New York City.