Blink-182 Revealed As Last-Minute Addition To Coachella Lineup
By Sarah Tate
April 13, 2023
What's their stage again? Coachella! Blink-182 are returning to the iconic California festival for the reunited trio's first performance in nearly a decade, according to a last-minute announcement from the festival.
The original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are hitting the stage during the first weekend of Coachella, their first time performing together since 2014. Festival organizers made the surprise revelation on Wednesday (April 12) in a post on Instagram, announcing the new addition to lineup with a cheeky reference to a 2001 blink album.
"Take off your pants and jacket," the festival captioned the lineup, which features spots from artists like Gorillaz, Yungblud, MUNA, Wet Leg, Blondie and more on Friday, the same day blink is set to take the stage.
The band, which reunited last year with the original lineup, was forced to postpone the Latin America dates of its highly-anticipated reunion tour after Barker seriously injured his finger twice during rehearsals, causing the drummer to undergo surgery. DeLonge broke the "devastating" news with fans, promising that they will see each other soon.
"This is just devastating on so many levels," he said at the time. "But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down — the three of us, together — and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys."
The North American leg of their tour kicks off May 4.