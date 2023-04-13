Blink-182 Revealed As Last-Minute Addition To Coachella Lineup

What's their stage again? Coachella! Blink-182 are returning to the iconic California festival for the reunited trio's first performance in nearly a decade, according to a last-minute announcement from the festival.

The original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are hitting the stage during the first weekend of Coachella, their first time performing together since 2014. Festival organizers made the surprise revelation on Wednesday (April 12) in a post on Instagram, announcing the new addition to lineup with a cheeky reference to a 2001 blink album.

"Take off your pants and jacket," the festival captioned the lineup, which features spots from artists like Gorillaz, Yungblud, MUNA, Wet Leg, Blondie and more on Friday, the same day blink is set to take the stage.