James Corden has responded to a rumor that One Direction is reportedly set to reunite on the upcoming final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Sadly, the rumor is just plain wrong.

On Thursday, April 13th, the late-night host took to Twitter via the show's official account to share a screenshot of a news article that read, "One Direction 'to reunite in FULL for the first time in 8 years for James Corden's last ever Late Late Show,'" with the words "FALSE ALARM" pasted over it. "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true," he wrote in the tweet. "What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."