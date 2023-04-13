James Corden Addresses Rumors One Direction Will Reunite On His Last Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

James Corden has responded to a rumor that One Direction is reportedly set to reunite on the upcoming final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Sadly, the rumor is just plain wrong.

On Thursday, April 13th, the late-night host took to Twitter via the show's official account to share a screenshot of a news article that read, "One Direction 'to reunite in FULL for the first time in 8 years for James Corden's last ever Late Late Show,'" with the words "FALSE ALARM" pasted over it. "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true," he wrote in the tweet. "What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment while others couldn't help but laugh at people who thought the rumors were true. "I don’t even feel bad for the people who believed this would happen like," one fan wrote. Another fan wrote" Don't worry, we do this to ourselves every year," along with a hilarious GIF of Mr. Rogers putting on a clown mask, referring to Directioners holding out hope for a reunion from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

Corden and the talk show will say goodbye to viewers with a primetime special that is set to air on April 27th. The special will feature Tom Cruise for an "epic musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.” Before then, the show will have one "Carpool Karaoke" segment per week until it ends and one final "Crosswalk the Musical" segment. Corden will also team up with the Kardashian family in a "Take a Break" segment. During a recent PaleyFest panel, Corden admitted it "feels incredibly strange" to be ending the show after succeeding Craig Ferguson as the host in 2015.

